Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,602 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

