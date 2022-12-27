Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,680 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 36,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

