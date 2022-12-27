Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

