ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $113.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $113,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

