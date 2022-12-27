ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

