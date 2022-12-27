Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.54.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

