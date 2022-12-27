Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,358,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $443.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.23. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

