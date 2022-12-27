Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $706,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.