Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

