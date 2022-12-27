FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 2,429 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

