Arden Trust Co Has $788,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

