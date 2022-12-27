Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

