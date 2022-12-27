iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,708.8% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

