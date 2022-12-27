FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

