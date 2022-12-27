Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.