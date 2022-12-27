FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

