Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

