Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

