Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $577.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

