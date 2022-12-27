Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

