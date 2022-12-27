Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,012 shares of company stock worth $9,467,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $188.17 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

