ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 127,835 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,835 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 4.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 11.34% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $137,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

