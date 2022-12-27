Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,945 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,303 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,119 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

