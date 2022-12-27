Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

