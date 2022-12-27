Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

