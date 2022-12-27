Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.