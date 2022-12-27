Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

