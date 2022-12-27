Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

