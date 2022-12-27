Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average of $242.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

