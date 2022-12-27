Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.