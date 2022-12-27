Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.61 and a 200-day moving average of $342.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

