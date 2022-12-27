Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,433,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

