Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Decreased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,229 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 7.4% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

