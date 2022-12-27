Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

