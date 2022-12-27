American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Cut by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 5.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

