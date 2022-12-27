Lynch Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 331,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

