First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,737 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.