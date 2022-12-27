Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 89.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 406,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

