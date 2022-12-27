Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

DUK stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.