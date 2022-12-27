Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

