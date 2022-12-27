Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $664,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.