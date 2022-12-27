Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $664,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

