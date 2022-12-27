3,300 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 89,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.