Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

