Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

