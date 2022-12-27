WT Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

