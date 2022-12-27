WT Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $383.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $237.61 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

