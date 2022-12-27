WT Wealth Management Purchases 10,049 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

