iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

