First Financial Corp IN Purchases 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

