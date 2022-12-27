FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,242 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.